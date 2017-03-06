Home / Latest News /
Thief steals whiskey, vodka, bag of Cheetos from Little Rock liquor store, police say
This article was published today at 11:50 a.m.
A thief stole three bottles of alcohol and a bag of Cheetos on Friday night from a Little Rock liquor store, according to authorities.
An employee of Warehouse Liquor Market at 1007 Main St. in Little Rock told a responding officer that the thief entered the store around 7:50 p.m.
The thief then grabbed a bottle of sour apple-flavored Crown Royal valued at $46.99, two bottles of Fris Vodka valued at $9.99 each and a bag of chili cheese Cheetos, a Little Rock Police Department report stated.
The worker said he attempted to close the gate on the door to lock the person in, but the gate had a delay and did not close in time.
Authorities said the thief left the scene in a brown 1990s model four-door sedan.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
TravisBickle says... March 6, 2017 at 12:45 p.m.
Cheetos makes chili cheese?? I bet it was Fritos.
