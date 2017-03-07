Judge denies bail for Arkansas teen charged with murder in couple's deaths

CONWAY — A judge on Tuesday again denied bail to a Clinton teenager charged with capital murder in the July 2015 shooting deaths of a Conway couple.

Judge Troy Braswell ruled in Faulkner County Circuit Court as the defendant, Hunter Drexler, now 19, and his family members sat quietly in the courtroom.

Braswell cited the severity of the charges and Drexler's purported removal of an ankle bracelet when he fled to Texas with two other teenagers shortly after the killings of Robert and Patricia Cogdell, both 66. The judge said he also took into consideration his findings in Drexler's unsuccessful request to have the case moved to juvenile court.

Defense attorney Patrick Benca said he will soon file a notice that he plans to appeal the juvenile-transfer ruling.

Braswell set the next pretrial hearing for July 25.

Drexler is one of four teenagers charged in the killings. Two have pleaded guilty and gone to prison. The fourth teen, Anastasia Roberts, is awaiting trial.

