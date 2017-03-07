Missing Vandergriff Elementary student found in nearby pool, school district says

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School District said Monday a Vandergriff Elementary School student went missing during recess and later was found in a nearby swimming pool.

The pool is on private property adjacent to the school, a news release from Fayetteville Public Schools said.

Vandergriff Elementary School is on Vandergriff Drive, near East Mission Boulevard and North Crossover Road.

The student was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center, according to the release.

Fayetteville Police Department is investigating, assisted by Fayetteville Public Schools, the release said.