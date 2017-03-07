Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 07, 2017, 2:32 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Pulaski County jail worker accused of stealing thousands from inmate funds

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 1:13 p.m.

anna-strong

Anna Strong

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Cabot woman who works at the Pulaski County jail was arrested Monday on accusations she stole thousands of dollars from inmate accounts, authorities said.

Anna Strong, 62, is facing one count of theft of property and 66 counts each of forgery and computer fraud, all felonies. She was booked into the jail where she's worked for more than eight years Monday and released Tuesday morning after posting bail.

Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said inmates are issued checks for money remaining in their accounts when they are discharged. If those funds aren't claimed within 90 days, the money goes back into the jail's account.

"She was taking that money at that point," Burk said.

Strong is accused of taking $18,228.12 between April 2016 and February.

Burk said Strong has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Pulaski County jail worker accused of stealing thousands from inmate funds

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Kharma says... March 7, 2017 at 1:38 p.m.

If she did this thing then she needs to be incarcerated.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online