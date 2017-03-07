Pulaski County jail worker accused of stealing thousands from inmate funds

A Cabot woman who works at the Pulaski County jail was arrested Monday on accusations she stole thousands of dollars from inmate accounts, authorities said.

Anna Strong, 62, is facing one count of theft of property and 66 counts each of forgery and computer fraud, all felonies. She was booked into the jail where she's worked for more than eight years Monday and released Tuesday morning after posting bail.

Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said inmates are issued checks for money remaining in their accounts when they are discharged. If those funds aren't claimed within 90 days, the money goes back into the jail's account.

"She was taking that money at that point," Burk said.

Strong is accused of taking $18,228.12 between April 2016 and February.

Burk said Strong has been placed on administrative leave without pay.