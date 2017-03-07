Home /
Riverfest announces music lineup for 40th anniversary event in downtown Little Rock
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:00 a.m.
The lineup for the 40th anniversary Riverfest in downtown Little Rock includes performances from a range of artists such as rapper Wiz Khalifa, country singer Justin Moore and alternative rockers Cage the Elephant.
The national artists slated to perform at the summer festival were announced in a news release Tuesday. Riverfest runs from June 1-4 and includes music, food, arts and crafts all in downtown Little Rock near the banks of the Arkansas River.
In addition to Wiz Khalifa, Justin Moore and Cage the Elephant, the following musicians are scheduled to take the stage:
- Billy Currington
- Grouplove
- Cold War Kids
- Jon Bellion
- Cody Jinks
- Moon Taxi
- Craig Campbell
- The Joy Formidable
- Colt Ford
- Dylan Scott
- Cody Canada & The Departed
- Split Lip Rayfield
- Seratones
- Tank and The Bangas
A few local and regional acts will also be perform over the weekend, the news release said. The showtimes and stages for each artist will be announced in a couple of weeks.
[PLAYLIST: Music videos from all the Riverfest headliners]
“We’re tremendously excited to announce this year’s lineup,” DeAnna Korte, the festival’s executive director, said in the release. “Several of these artists are also playing other prominent festivals around the nation and we’re happy to be able to bring the same talent for an affordable cost to Arkansas.”
The festival kicks off with a separately ticketed wine and craft beer event, Flowing on the River, on Thursday, June 1. The two-day music festival runs from June 2-3, and the weekend concludes with a 40th anniversary celebration and fireworks display at 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.
Flowing on the River tickets are now available for $30 online, or they can be bought for $40 at the door. General admission tickets for activities from June 2-4 are available for $40 online.
Separate tickets for just Sunday will be sold for $5 at the gate. Children ten-years-old and under get free admission to both the music festival and the Sunday celebration if accompanied by a paid adult.
Not many minority groups guest this year is not for all.
