Arkansas panel endorses naming Bible state's official book

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas House panel has endorsed the idea of naming the Bible as the state's official book.

The House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committee on Wednesday advanced the resolution supporting the designation of the Bible as Arkansas' state book. The bill, which now heads to the full House, says the system of law contained in the Bible forms the basis upon which modern civilization is structured.

Tennessee's governor last year vetoed legislation naming the Bible as that state's official book, saying he believed it trivialized something he considered sacred text.