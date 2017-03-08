Paralyzed WR attends K's big day

The former Southern University wide receiver who was paralyzed after colliding with Georgia's kicker in 2015 was an honorary guest at the kicker's wedding over the weekend.

Devon Gales has become extremely close with Marshall Morgan, who was the Bulldogs' kicker from 2012-2015. It was Morgan with whom Gales collided during a kickoff return in September 2015, leaving Gales paralyzed.

Even though the circumstances were tragic, the two are such good friends now that Morgan invited Gales and his mother, Tanisha Deans-Gales, to Morgan's wedding Saturday.

"I am so glad that they saw fit to have us share this precious moment with them," Deans-Gales said.

The University of Georgia, especially the Bulldogs football team, has rallied around Gales as he rehabilitates. Most recently, the school started a fundraiser to help pay for a new home that is wheelchair friendly for Gales' family.

Prime Time snub

Deion Sanders was one of the most brash, brazen and confident players ever to suit up in an NFL uniform. And apparently he established as much even before his professional football career started.

The New York Giants were among the teams interested in acquiring the two-sport sensation in the 1989 NFL Draft. Sanders clearly didn't take kindly to the Giants' approach and let the team know about it.

"They sat me down and gave me a thick book. This thing was thicker than a phone book," Sanders said via The Dallas Morning News. "I said, 'What's this?' They said, 'This is our test that we give all the players.' I said, 'Excuse me, what pick do you have in the draft?' They said, '10th.' I said, 'I'll be gone before then. I'll see y'all later.' That's a true story."

Sanders was selected fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Phone it in

Professional golfer Gary Woodland, 32, had the pleasure of meeting with Arnold Palmer a few times at Bay Hill, although nothing will top the time the King called. Woodland received an exemption to the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2013, and Palmer gave him the good news over the phone.

"Which was awesome," Woodland said. "That was pretty cool. I answered the phone, and I didn't even know who it was. I said, 'Hello? Oh, Mr. Palmer. Oh, gosh.' "

That wasn't Woodland's first jolt answering the phone.

When he signed an endorsement deal with Adams Golf, one of its other staff members called to congratulate him. Woodland didn't know who was calling, so he answered by saying, "Whazzup?"

It was Tom Watson.

"The one time I answer the phone like an idiot," Woodland said with a laugh. "I answer the phone more correct now. You never know who's going to be calling."

