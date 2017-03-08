Van Horn fears Hogs to lose two more pitchers for season

Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn indicated Tuesday his team may have lost two more pitchers to season-ending injuries.

Sophomore right-handers Isaiah Campbell and Cody Scroggins are "probably done for the year," Van Horn said after a 12-3 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. "As far as 100 percent, I think I need to get a little more info and release all that, but that's what I'm thinking."

Van Horn said an official release could come later this week with more information on the players' injuries. A team spokesman said he was unsure when that would be.

Campbell has pitched only once this season because of soreness in his pitching arm, while Scroggins injured his elbow last Wednesday at Louisiana Tech.

"I won't be able to tell you about it until later," Van Horn said when asked whether Scroggins would require surgery on his elbow. "I can't tell you [anything] right now."

Asked to specify Campbell's arm injury, Van Horn said, "It's always been the exact same thing it is; just haven't been able to tell you."

If Campbell and Scroggins are unable to pitch, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville would be down three pitchers less than a month into the season. Junior right-hander Keaton McKinney underwent Tommy John surgery in the preseason.

Campbell was expected to be Arkansas' Friday or Saturday starter after a strong offseason. He was an all-star in the Coastal Plains League in North Carolina last summer and had been one of the Razorbacks' best pitchers during fall practice in September and October.

Campbell struggled in his only appearance this season. His velocity was down and he allowed three runs on three hits, walked a batter and threw a wild pitch in a two-out relief appearance against Bryant on Feb. 25.

"His arm has been bothering him for a while, so he kind of had an idea that maybe he might not pitch this year," senior pitcher Dominic Taccolini said.

Scroggins has been used three times as a reliever and has a 3.86 ERA. The Bentonville native converted from an infielder to a pitcher late last season.

"He just kind of threw a pitch and he felt something that didn't feel too good," Taccolini said of Scroggins' last outing. "I feel like he might be taking it a little bit harder because this is his first [full] year pitching and for this to happen this early in the season when he's throwing well, it kind of sucks."

