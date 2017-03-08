Vehicle crashes in state kill 5

Arkansas State Police reported Tuesday that at least five people had died since Saturday on Arkansas roads.

A 21-year-old man riding on the hood of a vehicle early Tuesday morning died when he slid off the vehicle and onto the pavement, police said. It was raining at the time, according to police.

Rhett Runyan of McGehee was riding on the hood of a westbound 2013 Mercedes around 1:40 a.m. on Arkansas 208 at Halley, a community in Desha County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

It was unclear what caused Runyan to fall off the vehicle's hood, authorities said. The driver, whose identity was not released, was not injured.

In a head-on crash Sunday, one driver was killed and another injured in Garland County, police said.

Regina Durham, 45, of Hot Springs was killed in the crash north of Piney, according to a state police report.

Laurence Drashner, 65, also of Hot Springs, was driving his 2009 Kia Borrego south on Arkansas 227 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit Durham's 2007 Chevrolet HHR head-on about 6:40 a.m., the report said.

Drashner and Durham were taken to CHI St. Vincent hospital in Hot Springs. Durham was pronounced dead later that morning, police said.

It was raining, and road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, the report said.

Also Sunday morning, an Arkansas woman was killed in Monroe County when her vehicle left the roadway and ran into a concrete embankment, police said.

Brittney Richardson, 21, of Jonesboro was driving her 2015 Toyota Corolla south on U.S. 79 around 10 a.m. Sunday when her vehicle failed to maneuver a curve, according to state police report.

The vehicle left the highway and hit the concrete embankment, police said.

The one-vehicle crash occurred 3 miles south of Clarendon, according to the report.

It was raining, and the pavement was wet at the time of the crash, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, an Arkansas man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree in Cleveland County, police said.

Scotty Wayne Newman, 49, of Rison was driving his 2009 Toyota south on U.S. 63 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and continued off the roadway, according to state police.

Newman's vehicle ran into a ditch and struck the tree about 4:40 p.m., police said.

Authorities said Newman was the only person involved in the crash.

It was cloudy, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, police reported.

On Saturday afternoon, a man was killed and two people were injured in a head-on crash in Baxter County, police said.

Anthony Poyner, 30, of Paragould was driving a 2000 Buick east on U.S. 62 when his vehicle drove into oncoming traffic, hitting a westbound 2013 Chrysler about 12:40 p.m. Saturday, according to a state police report. The Chrysler was then pushed backward into a 2001 Ford, the report said.

Poyner died in the collision, police said.

The Chrysler driver, 80-year-old Janet Newman of Elizabeth -- a community in Fulton County -- and the Ford driver, 83-year-old James Memohon of Mountain Home, were injured in the crash, police said. At least one of them was taken to Baxter Regional Hospital for treatment, police said.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

Meanwhile, in the Feb. 22 fiery crash of a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 40 in Franklin County, authorities have released the identities of the two people who died in the truck.

An updated preliminary crash report listed the deceased as Frances A. Harris and Larry D. Harris, both 65, and both from Monett, Mo.

The truck ran off I-40 and caught fire, trapping the couple in the cab. The truck was traveling west about 2:15 p.m. when a tire on the front passenger-side blew out, causing Frances Harris to lose control of the truck, the reports said.

The rig plunged off the interstate near Mulberry, traveled down an embankment and came to rest on Lone Elm Road, where its diesel tank caught fire, state police said.

The truck was carrying ammunition and smoke grenades from the U.S. Army's Pine Bluff Arsenal to the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in McAlester, Okla., authorities said.

Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, would not confirm whether the two victims were related.

