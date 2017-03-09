Arkansas man accused of running over 11-year-old boy in hit-and-run, police say

An Arkansas man is accused of running over an 11-year-old boy in a hit-and-run Tuesday, according to police.

In a report, the Fort Smith Police Department said the crash happened as David Haaser Sr., 61, of Hackett was driving a white cargo van that evening at South 24th and Tulsa streets in Fort Smith.

Haaser told authorities that he knew he’d hit something but initially believed it was a dog, so he kept driving, the report states.

The driver said that he went to a nearby parking lot after the hit-and-run and called his wife.

Minutes after the crash, a fire truck and ambulance arrived on scene with lights and sirens that could be “easily seen” from where Haaser was parked, according to authorities.

When asked why he didn't immediately return to the scene, Haaser reportedly said he "felt bad and finally came back to make things right."

The boy was taken to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and later Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for a punctured and bruised lung, police said

Witness told a responding officer that they saw Haaser hit the child and leave the scene for about 20 minutes before police arrived.

Haaser was booked around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday into the Sebastian County jail on a charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Records show he was released from the jail around 5 a.m. Wednesday on $5,000 bond.

The driver was also cited for no proof of insurance and failure to yield, records show.