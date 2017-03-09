Hogs confirm 2 pitchers out for the year

— Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn confirmed Thursday that the Razorbacks have lost two pitchers to season-ending injuries.

Sophomore right-handers Isaiah Campbell and Cody Scroggins each have elbow injuries, Van Horn said. Scroggins' injury will require Tommy John surgery, but Campbell's will not.

“It’s unfortunate to lose two pitchers like this at this point in the season," Van Horn said. "However, we plan to do everything we need to make sure that both Isaiah and Cody make a full recovery so they can get back on the field as soon as they are ready.”

Van Horn did not give expected recovery times the pitchers. Scroggins may not be able to pitch next season as recovery for Tommy John surgery typically lasts around 12 to 15 months.

With Campbell and Scroggins out, Arkansas is down three pitchers less than a month into the season. Junior right-hander Keaton McKinney underwent Tommy John surgery in the preseason.

Campbell was expected to be Arkansas' Friday or Saturday starter after a strong offseason. He was an all-star in the Coastal Plains League in North Carolina last summer and had been one of the Razorbacks' best pitchers during fall practice last September and October.

Campbell struggled in his only appearance this season. His velocity was down and he allowed three runs on three hits, walked a batter and threw a wild pitch in a two-out relief outing against Bryant on Feb. 25.

"His arm has been bothering him for a while, so he kind of had an idea that maybe he might not pitch this year," senior pitcher Dominic Taccolini said Tuesday.

Scroggins has been used three times as a reliever and has a 3.86 ERA. The Bentonville native converted from an infielder to a pitcher late last season.

He was injured during a game at Louisiana Tech on March 1.

"He just kind of threw a pitch and he felt something that didn't feel too good," Taccolini said of Scroggins' last outing. "I feel like he might be taking it a little bit harder because this is his first (full) year pitching and for this to happen this early in the season when he's throwing well, it kind of sucks."