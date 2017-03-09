Hogs take turns burning defenses

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two weeks after Arkansas Razorbacks guard Daryl Macon scored 30 points in a 98-80 victory over Ole Miss, the junior from Little Rock was held to three in the regular-season finale against Georgia.

The Razorbacks still pulled away to beat the Bulldogs 85-67.

It's a telling statistical comparison for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville going into this weekend's SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

"It really speaks volumes about our team, because there are going to be nights when one guy may not have it going on," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. "But some other guys may have it going on."

The Razorbacks have taken turns having it going on to put Arkansas (23-8, 12-6 SEC) in position to earn an NCAA Tournament bid after the team endured a 16-16 record last season.

Six players have led Arkansas in scoring or tied for the most points this season in at least one game.

Macon and senior guard Dusty Hannahs have been the Razorbacks' leading scorer 11 times each, junior guard Jaylen Barford has done it eight times and senior center Moses Kingsley four times.

Nine Razorbacks have scored at least 11 points in a game and 11 have scored at least 8.

"I think that's the beauty of our team," Arkansas senior guard Manny Watkins said. "We have a lot more offensive firepower this year than we did last year."

Five Razorbacks scored 10 or more points in Arkansas' 87-68 victory over Alabama, led by Hannahs with 19, Kingsley with 15 and Barford with 13.

"When you play against Arkansas, you just don't know night in and night out who's going to lead them in scoring," Crimson Tide Coach Avery Johnson said. "They definitely have a lot of versatility on their roster, which can make you dangerous in the tournament."

Hannahs is averaging a team-high 14.6 points after averaging 16.5 to lead the Razorbacks last season. Kingsley's scoring average dipped from 15.9 last season to 12.0 this season.

Macon and Barford, both junior college transfers, are averaging 13.1 and 12.5 points, respectively.

"When you have a team full of guys who can put it in the basket, things level out," Watkins said. "You've got more guys who can score."

With a more balanced roster, the Razorbacks increased their scoring in SEC games to 79.2 points from 74.9 last season.

That boost has helped Arkansas go 5-1 in games decided by five or fewer points.

"I think they've transitioned well with the new guys they've brought in and continued to grow and get better," LSU Coach Johnny Jones said. "They're a team that's been in some tough battles late and have found ways to win those games."

Kingsley led Arkansas with 24 points and junior guard Anton Beard scored 16 when the Razorbacks beat LSU 99-86 in Walton Arena on Jan. 21.

Three weeks later at LSU, Hannahs and Macon each scored a team-high 17 points in the Razorbacks' 78-70 victory over the Tigers.

"It's tough trying to devise a scouting report," Jones said of preparing for the Razorbacks. "Who you're going to take away from them and how you plan on guarding them.

"The term 'picking your poison' certainly applies to Arkansas."

Watkins, known for his defense and rebounding, is averaging 6.0 points, but he scored 13 against Texas A&M, 12 against Georgia and 10 against Alabama.

After coming into this season 0 of 8 on three-pointers, Watkins is 10 of 22.

"Watkins hadn't been a big scorer for them in the past, but he's made some big shots and been a difference-maker," Jones said. "So they've gotten help from all areas this season."

Macon has scored 12 or more points in 23 games.

"We need Daryl to score, but it's not like it's life or death if he doesn't score," Anderson said. "That's a good thing.

"We've got the luxury of having other guys that can come in and get some numbers."

Watkins said the Razorbacks don't worry about who scores the most points from game to game as long as they're winning.

"This whole season has been a real team effort," Watkins said. "We have a lot of pieces. I think that's what has really made our team successful."

Making their points

Six players have led the Arkansas Razorbacks in scoring in at least one game this season, and 11 have scored eight or more points in a game:

PLAYER AVG. HIGH

Dusty Hannahs 14.6 24

Daryl Macon 13.1 30

Jaylen Barford 12.2 23

Moses Kingsley 12.0 24

Anton Beard 7.8 16

Manny Watkins 6.0 13

Dustin Thomas 5.4 13

Arlando Cook 3.2 9

C.J. Jones 2.7 11

Trey Thompson 2.6 8

Adrio Bailey 1.8 14

MISSISSIPPI ST. 79, LSU 52

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 19 points, and 12th-seeded Mississippi State routed LSU in the opening game of the SEC Tournament.

Mississippi State (16-15) now has won two consecutive for the first time since winning at Arkansas on Jan. 10, then beating Texas A&M on Jan. 14. The Bulldogs took advantage of playing LSU for the second time in five days, and they also snapped a three-game skid in the league tournament with their first victory since their opening game in 2014 over Vanderbilt.

Reserve Tyson Carter added 18 points for the Bulldogs. Xavian Stapleton had 13, and Lamar Peters 10.

No. 13 seed LSU (10-21) wrapped up the season losing 17 of its final 18, with this possibly Coach Johnny Jones’ final game at his alma mater.

Skylar Mays led LSU with 13 points, and Antonio Blakeney had 11.

MISSOURI 86, AUBURN 83, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kevin Puryear hit a three-pointer just before the buzzer, and Missouri rallied to beat Auburn in overtime at the conference tournament to keep Coach Kim Anderson working at least one game longer.

The 14th-seeded Tigers (8-23) snapped a six-game skid by rallying from 10 points down in the final five minutes of regulation, including hitting back-to-back three-pointers within the final 17 seconds to force overtime. They came away with their first victory since Feb. 11 to advance today against sixth-seeded Mississippi.

T.J. Dunans hit one free throw for Auburn with 1:36 left, then missed a layup with 29 seconds left with the game tied at 83-83. Missouri took a timeout with 15.3 seconds left to set up the final shot, and Puryear knocked it down before running to mid-court to celebrate.

Auburn (18-14) missed its final four shots in overtime.

