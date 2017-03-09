Police: Arkansas driver dies after being struck by Amtrak train, ejected from pickup

A Jacksonville man died after being struck by a train and ejected from his vehicle in a crash earlier this year in Pulaski County, police said in a report released Thursday.

The accident happened around 12:15 a.m. Jan. 22 when Bahiyu N. Williams, 39, was traveling on Trickey Lane at South Redmond Road in Jacksonville, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In the preliminary report, authorities said Williams drove the pickup past a train crossing guard that had been activated and was struck by an Amtrak train as it traveled north. The impact caused Williams to be ejected from his westbound 1997 Dodge Ram.

Police said Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as wet.

Williams’ death was one of 84 reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.