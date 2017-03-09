Home / Latest News /
Section of I-40 reopened after crash, highway department says
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 9:42 a.m.
A section of Interstate 40 in Prairie County that was shut down due to an accident earlier Thursday morning has been reopened, authorities say.
A tenth of a mile stretch of the westbound lanes of I-40 about 5 miles west of Fredonia had been closed earlier Thursday due to an accident, according to a release from the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.
Those lanes have been reopened as of 8 a.m., the department said in a tweet.
