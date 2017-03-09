Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, March 09, 2017, 5:19 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Slain boy's cousin held in Texarkana

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:21 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


The teenage cousin of a 12-year-old boy fatally shot last month in Texarkana was arrested this week on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in the case.

The Texarkana Police Department said in a news release that a 13-year-old boy who lived with his 12-year-old cousin at the time the younger boy was shot was taken into custody Tuesday.

The 12-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was found shot about 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at a residence on East 50th Street, the Texarkana Gazette previously reported. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Other children and adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to the paper.

Police said the 13-year-old, whose name was not released, remained jailed at the Texarkana Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Additional information regarding the shooting was not available.

State Desk on 03/09/2017

Print Headline: Slain boy's cousin held in Texarkana

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Slain boy's cousin held in Texarkana

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online