Slain boy's cousin held in Texarkana
This article was published today at 3:21 a.m.
The teenage cousin of a 12-year-old boy fatally shot last month in Texarkana was arrested this week on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in the case.
The Texarkana Police Department said in a news release that a 13-year-old boy who lived with his 12-year-old cousin at the time the younger boy was shot was taken into custody Tuesday.
The 12-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was found shot about 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at a residence on East 50th Street, the Texarkana Gazette previously reported. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Other children and adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to the paper.
Police said the 13-year-old, whose name was not released, remained jailed at the Texarkana Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Additional information regarding the shooting was not available.
State Desk on 03/09/2017
Print Headline: Slain boy's cousin held in Texarkana
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Slain boy's cousin held in Texarkana
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.