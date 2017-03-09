Slain boy's cousin held in Texarkana

The teenage cousin of a 12-year-old boy fatally shot last month in Texarkana was arrested this week on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in the case.

The Texarkana Police Department said in a news release that a 13-year-old boy who lived with his 12-year-old cousin at the time the younger boy was shot was taken into custody Tuesday.

The 12-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was found shot about 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at a residence on East 50th Street, the Texarkana Gazette previously reported. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Other children and adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to the paper.

Police said the 13-year-old, whose name was not released, remained jailed at the Texarkana Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Additional information regarding the shooting was not available.

