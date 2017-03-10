Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 10, 2017, 7:23 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Man accused of using using front-end loader to steal ATM

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:17 p.m.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Anchorage, Alaska, man has been charged with using an unusual tool to steal an ATM: a front-end loader.

Federal authorities have charged 25-year-old Adrian Turnbow with bank larceny in the attempted theft of an ATM.

It was the fourth Anchorage ATM theft with heavy equipment since Dec. 25.

An FBI affidavit says a security guard at 6:10 a.m. Monday called Anchorage police to report a front-end loader trying to take an ATM from an east-side bank.

Officers spotted the loader attempting to flee until it got stuck in a parking lot embankment. Turnbow was driving. Police found the ATM in a bank drive-thru lane.

Turnbow remains jailed. Federal public defender Darrel Gardner said the case is in its early stages and Turnbow has not entered a plea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man accused of using using front-end loader to steal ATM

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online