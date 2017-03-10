Home / Latest News /
Motorcyclist 'barely breathing' after collision with car in Pulaski County, official says
A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital by helicopter Friday morning after a collision with a car in central Arkansas left the rider in critical condition, authorities say.
Lt. Cody Burk of the Pulaski County sheriff’s office said the motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Ford Taurus around 10:15 a.m.
The wreck occurred near the intersection of Old Tom Box and Jim Hall roads in Jacksonville.
Burk said the motorcyclist was “barely breathing" after the crash.
