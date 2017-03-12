Home / Latest News /
Up to 5 inches of snow reported in northern Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A late winter storm brought up to five inches of snow in parts of northern Arkansas with three to four inches common in the region.
The National Weather Service says preliminary reports show five inches fell Saturday at Cave City, 4.8 inches at Calico Rock and four inches at Mountain Home and Swifton. Jonesboro received 3.8 inches, while 3.5 inches were measured at Batesville, Bergman, Onia and Salem.
The snow left roads slushy, but the weather service says it's expected to melt Sunday as temperatures reach the low 40s to the mid-50s.
