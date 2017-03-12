Rhode Island tops Diamond Hogs in series finale

— Rhode Island cranked five line drive hits off of Arkansas pitcher Josh Aleberius in the first two innings to salvage the finale, 3-0, in college baseball Sunday at Baum Stadium.

Jordan Powell's hit a two-run single in the first as Rhode Island (6-8) opened the game with three straight hits. Justin Jewell added a solo homer in the second inning. It was Jewell's first hit of the season in 13 at bats.

Rhode Island starter Matt Murphy (2-1) was solid through seven innings, allowing just three hits. The Hogs lifted three long flies to near the warning track, but didn't have any big threats. Tyler Barrs recorded all five batters he faced for the save.

In the eighth, reliever Blaise Whitmore exited after allowing a pair of one-out walks to Chad Spanberger and Luke bonfield. Tyler Barss, who gave up a walk-off hit Friday night, got out of that jam by retiring Grant Koch on a pop-up to shortstop. Dominic Fletcher was retired on a foul-ball pop caught by catcher Martin Figueroa near the screen.

Kevin Kopps pitched three shutout innings in relief, but left after a one-out walk in the ninth. Cannon Chadwick got out of trouble with two strike outs and a pick-off. Alberius has taken all three Arkansas losses. He'll likely be replaced as the Sunday starter for SEC games by Dominic Taccolini. The Hogs went 1-2-3 in the ninth.

The Hogs (12-4) plays host to Alcorn State with 3 p.m. Games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mississippi State comes to Fayetteville for the start of SEC play on Friday.

Arkansas second baseman Carson Shaddy left the game with what is believed to be a minor ankle sprain to end the fourth inning. Shaddy was hurt sliding into second base.

Attendance was 1,352 on a cold sunny afternoon. Arkansas won the first two games of the series on Friday. Officials decided Saturday's weather would not allow for a game. Snow was cleared off the field Sunday morning.