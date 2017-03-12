VIDEO: Arkansas draws Seton Hall in first round of NCAA Tournament

— Arkansas will begin the NCAA Tournament with a game against Seton Hall on Friday in Greenville, S.C.

The Razorbacks are the No. 8 seed in the South Regional, which will have regional semifinal and final games in Memphis, Tenn.

Seton Hall is the No. 9 seed. The Pirates are 21-11 this season and finished third in the Big East. Seton Hall lost 55-53 to Villanova on Friday in the Big East Tournament.

The Razorbacks and Pirates have only played once - a 71-62 Arkansas win in Louisville, Ky., in December 2010.

The winner of Arkansas-Seton Hall will play the winner of North Carolina-Texas Southern on Sunday. Arkansas has lost to North Carolina in the second round of its last two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Arkansas is in the tournament for the second time in three seasons, but for only the fifth time since 2002. The Razorbacks have won two straight games in the first round - over Wofford in 2015 and Indiana and 2008.