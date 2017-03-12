Wildlife management public meetings set

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold public meetings this month to discuss proposed changes to the management practices on many popular wildlife management areas for waterfowl habitat.

One topic will be habitat degradation in many wetland areas, particularly in the artificially flooded bottomland hardwood forests that attract duck hunters from all over the world.

Many hunters have become accustomed to constant high water being available near the opening day of waterfowl season, but according to a growing body of information based on scientific research in Arkansas and other states with greentree reservoirs, the practice has damaged many of the trees that produce the acorns ducks need.

The meetings will be held at the following towns and dates from 6-8 p.m.:

Tuesday: Searcy

Searcy High School cafeteria

301 N Ella St.

Thursday: Little Rock

AGFC headquarters auditorium

2 Natural Resources Drive

March 28: Jonesboro

Nettleton High School Fine Arts Center

4201 Chieftan Lane

March 30: Russellville

Doc Bryan Lecture Hall, Arkansas Tech University

1605 N. Coliseum Drive

Quail Forever banquets scheduled

The Big Rock chapter of Quail Forever will hold its annual banquet and auction Thursday at the Benton Event Center, and the Ozark Mountain chapter will hold its first banquet March 25 at the Quality Inn Convention Center in Harrison.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The dinner will start at 6:45 p.m.

Individual tickets are $45. Additional tickets for spouses are $15.

To order tickets to the Big Rock banquet, visit pheasantsforever.org. To order tickets to the Harrison banquet, contact Stephen Brown at (870) 214-0258 or by email at treas3249@pfofficers.org.

Sports on 03/12/2017