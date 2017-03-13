Arkansas man killed after car runs off road into embankment

An Arkansas man was killed Saturday after his vehicle ran off a roadway down a steep ditch and into an embankment in Van Buren County, authorities said.

Scotty Ray Cossey, 37, of Bee Branch was driving a 2006 Lincoln LS south on U.S. 65 about 8 miles north of Damascus in Van Buren County around 5 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Cossey's vehicle veered into the northbound lane, then he overcorrected and the Lincoln hit a guardrail before traveling down a steep ditch into an embankment, police said.

Conditions were rainy and wet at the time of the wreck, and no one else was reported injured.

Cossey's death is the 87th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.