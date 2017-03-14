Hogs at the top for Hanspard after visit

Desoto, Texas, athlete Byron Hanspard Jr.,has Arkansas as his No. 1 school after today’s visit with his parents.

“The visit was phenomenal,” Hanspard said. “Getting down here with my family and getting their feedback and their input as well and everything they saw and everything we agreed on. Everything went well.”

Hanspard, 6-1, 188, 4.44 in the 40-yard dash, has more than 15 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Mississippi State and Texas Tech.

Prior to the visit, he listed in no particular order Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Oregon as his top schools.

“They’re No. 1, no question,” said Hanspard of the Hogs. “Arkansas is a family feel, education, great purpose type of school. Everything you want is right here and then you’re playing in the SEC. One of the top divisions in football. That’s something you can’t get everyday.”

He almost committed to the Razorbacks while visiting for the Florida game in the fall, but wanted to bring his parents back for a look. The Jerry and Gene Jones Family Student-Athlete Success Center won his parents over.

“The academic side,” Hanspard said. “The Jerry and Gene Jones Center…they caught on to all the information they gave out. It was wonderful.”

Hanspard could play receiver or cornerback on the next level. He said he couldn’t just name one part of the trip as his favorite.

“Every part of it was a highlight for me,” he said. “Everything stood out. I didn't have anything negative and I don’t think my parents did. Everything was great. The bar was was definitely set high.”

Two Dallas Bishop Dunne prospects, sophomore offensive lineman Chans Jones and junior defensive lineman Roscoe Jones also made the trip with Hanspard.

Hanspard, who's being recruited by inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves and receivers coach Michael Smith, said he plans to make his decision before spring practice which starts around April 24th or fall practice.

