Police: 2 ejected after stolen car in high-speed chase crashes near I-40

Two people were hospitalized after a stolen car they were in ran off an Arkansas highway, hit a tree and ejected them Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

A Lonoke County sheriff's office deputy attempted to pull over the black Pontiac in Cabot for a traffic violation around 12:30 p.m., spokesman Lt. Matt Edwards said at the scene of the crash.

The vehicle did not pull over, and more Lonoke County deputies joined the pursuit, Edwards said. Eventually, the car made its way to westbound Interstate 40 and took an exit onto northbound U.S. 167, he said. At one point the vehicle was clocked going 105 mph, Edwards said, noting Arkansas State Police also joined the pursuit.

While exiting the interstate, the Pontiac lost control and slammed into a tree, ejecting a man and a woman, Edwards said. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. There was no immediate indication of the extent of their injuries.

The car was reported stolen out of North Little Rock, and the man had multiple warrants out for his arrest, Edwards said. Charges against the pair are pending.