Tight end target Luke Ford commits to Hogs
This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.
PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS
Highly-recruited tight end Luke Ford has committed to Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville on Sunday and Monday.
Ford, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Carterville, Ill., picked the Hogs over 19 other scholarship offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers and Illinois. Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. is his lead recruiter.
Ford is the third commitment for the 2018 class.
Verbal commitments are non-binding.
