Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 12:24 p.m.

Tight end target Luke Ford commits to Hogs

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazettemichael-woods-up-springs-sprinkle-arkansas-assistant-coach-barry-lunney-jr-works-with-tight-end-jeremy-sprinkle-83-during-practice-april-5-in-fayetteville-with-mackey-award-winning-hunter-henry-departed-for-the-nfl-sprinkle-is-ready-to-be-the-razorbacks-no-1-tight-end-after-catching-six-touchdown-passes-a-year-ago

PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS

NWA Democrat-Gazette/Michael Woods UP SPRINGS SPRINKLE: Arkansas assistant coach Barry Lunney Jr. works with tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (83) during practice April 5 in Fayetteville. With Mackey Award-winning Hunter Henry departed for the NFL, Sprinkle is ready to be the Razorbacks' No. 1 tight end after catching six touchdown passes a year ago.

Highly-recruited tight end Luke Ford has committed to Arkansas after visiting Fayetteville on Sunday and Monday.

Ford, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Carterville, Ill., picked the Hogs over 19 other scholarship offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers and Illinois. Tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. is his lead recruiter.

Ford is the third commitment for the 2018 class.

Verbal commitments are non-binding.

