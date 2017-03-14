UALR in WNIT, to face So. Miss

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock women’s basketball team will play at Southern Miss on Wednesday in the first round of the WNIT.

No game time has been set at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss.

UALR (24-8) won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship, but lost to Louisiana-Lafayette in the conference tournament semifinals Saturday. The Trojans are 0-4 in the WNIT, losing to Southern Miss in 2008, to Murray State in 2009 and to Pacific in 2013.

Southern Miss (23-10) reached the Conference USA Tournament championship game Saturday, losing to Western Kentucky. The Golden Eagles were 13-5 in Conference USA this season.