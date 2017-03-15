Arkansas inmate accused of throwing cup of urine at guards, authorities say

An inmate at the Pulaski County jail faces a new charge after he lobbed a cup of urine at two corrections officers Tuesday night, police said.

Two deputies were removing trash from the cell of 28-year-old Jeremy Richardson of Little Rock around 11 p.m., according to a police report.

While they were in the cell, Richardson threw a cup of yellow liquid "that looked and smelled like urine" at the officials, authorities said. The liquid reportedly hit one of the deputies in the face.

Richardson was originally booked into jail on Nov. 23 on a misdemeanor loitering charge, to which he pled not guilty, records show. He also was being held on a failure to appear charge.

Richardson now faces an added charge of aggravated assault on a correctional employee, a felony.

A court date is scheduled for April 18.