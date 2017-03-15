Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 9:52 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas inmate accused of throwing cup of urine at guards, authorities say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 9:31 a.m.

jeremy-richardson-28-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jeremy Richardson, 28, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An inmate at the Pulaski County jail faces a new charge after he lobbed a cup of urine at two corrections officers Tuesday night, police said.

Two deputies were removing trash from the cell of 28-year-old Jeremy Richardson of Little Rock around 11 p.m., according to a police report.

While they were in the cell, Richardson threw a cup of yellow liquid "that looked and smelled like urine" at the officials, authorities said. The liquid reportedly hit one of the deputies in the face.

Richardson was originally booked into jail on Nov. 23 on a misdemeanor loitering charge, to which he pled not guilty, records show. He also was being held on a failure to appear charge.

Richardson now faces an added charge of aggravated assault on a correctional employee, a felony.

A court date is scheduled for April 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas inmate accused of throwing cup of urine at guards, authorities say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online