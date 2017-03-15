Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 4:35 p.m.

PHOTO: Trooper takes abandoned puppies into custody, helps them get adopted

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:11 p.m.

In this undated photo released by the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Tek, a police dog working with state trooper Jordan Ennis, and puppies are seen. Ennis found the puppies while patrolling a southwest Atlanta subdivision on Monday, March 13, 2017.

PHOTO BY GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VIA AP

ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper took three canine vagrants into custody — and then he and a few of his colleagues adopted the abandoned puppies as their own.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that trooper Jordan Ennis found three puppies while patrolling a southwest Atlanta subdivision Monday. He was driving in the abandoned subdivision known as a dumping site for stolen cars when he spotted the puppies in a briar patch.

The agency says Ennis and his police dog, Tek, brought the puppies into headquarters. They were promptly adopted by Ennis and three members of the headquarters staff.

The agency says Ennis suspected no one was coming for the puppies, prompting the adoption. The puppies are a mix of unknown breeds.

