Police: 68-year-old pastor stabbed to death by parishioner

SALINAS, Calif. — Police say a 68-year-old Northern California pastor was stabbed to death at his home after meeting with a parishioner.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday that police found Herbert Valero suffering from a stab wound to his neck Tuesday night. He died at the scene.

Valero was a pastor for the Victory Outreach Church in Salinas.

Police say Valero told relatives he was going outside to meet with one of his parishioners, 37-year-old Servando Ayala Silva. A few minutes later, Valero ran into the house holding his neck. He said Silva stabbed him. Family members called 911.

Silva left the scene but returned later.

Silva was arrested without incident and booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of homicide. The motive for the stabbing is unknown.