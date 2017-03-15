Finau now must play wait game

Tony Finau is trading a chance to defend his title in Puerto Rico to be an alternate in a World Golf Championship.

All because of one putt.

Two putts, actually.

Finau closed with a Sunday-best 64 at the Valspar Championship and finished fifth, though it likely will be a fraction short of getting him into the Dell Technologies Match Play next week in Austin, Texas.

The top 64 available from the world ranking are eligible, and four players already have said they are not going -- Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Valspar winner Adam Hadwin. Rickie Fowler has not decided if he is playing, though he is playing Bay Hill this week and is said to be leaning against the Match Play.

If Fowler pulls out, the final spot would go to Si Woo Kim at No. 69.

Finau moved up eight spots to No. 70 with his Valspar performance.

His 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole at Innisbrook was a turn short from dropping. If that had gone in, a three-way tie for third would have put him at No. 65 and into the Match Play. A few groups later, Dominic Bozzelli saved par with a 5-foot putt. If he had missed, Finau would have been in a two-way tie for fourth and been at No. 69.

Instead, he waits.

"I'm going to Austin. That's a no-brainer," Finau said Tuesday. "You never know. A lot of things can transpire. I'd hate to be in Puerto Rico and all of a sudden I'm in the field at the Match Play."

Finau won his first PGA Tour title last year at the Puerto Rico Open in a playoff over Steve Marino.

Ian Poulter was in that spot last year. As the first alternate, he stayed in Orlando, Fla., until late Tuesday. When it was clear he would not get in the field at Match Play, he headed for Puerto Rico and had the 54-hole lead until finishing one spot out of the playoff.

Finau will travel to Austin, and if he doesn't get in, he'll take the week off.

"I'm not going to stress myself trying to get to Puerto Rico and do all that," he said. "I would have looked forward to being in Puerto Rico."

273-year ban lifted

The club booted off the rotation for Britain's most prestigious golf tournament for its ban on women will admit female members for the first time since it was founded in 1744.

Members of Muirfield, also known as the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, voted 498-123 in favor of the rule change Tuesday, overturning last year's decision.

The course will now be eligible to host the British Open again, according to the event's organizers, the Royal Ancient.

"It is extremely important for us in staging one of the world's great sporting events that women can become members at all of our host clubs," R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said.

A region's ability to host the British Open can have a significant economic impact. Last year's competition generated a $125.7 million benefit to Scotland, Scottish First Minister Sturgeon announced in January.

"Well done, Muirfield -- decision to admit women members emphatic & the right one," Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter after Tuesday's vote. The club's decision to uphold the ban in May last year was "simply indefensible," she said at the time.

