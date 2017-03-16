Home / Latest News /
Teen arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 15-year-old in Arkansas, police say
This article was published today at 3:51 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
A teenager has been arrested in the drive-by shooting that injured another teen in Pine Bluff on Wednesday, police said.
Two witnesses to the shooting told authorities that the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was walking with them shortly before 5 p.m. that day near Elm Street and West 17th Avenue.
As they continued walking south on the road, a tan car pulled up and a 16-year-old boy inside shot the 15-year-old, according to a Pine Bluff Police Department report.
The car, driven by a black male, then fled north on Elm Street, the witnesses told authorities.
When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found shot in the upper body on his right side and taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, the report noted.
The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.
Police said the shooter was arrested on a charge of first-degree battery around 10:35 p.m. in the 200 block of East 8th Avenue in Pine Bluff.
The identities of the victim and teen arrested have not been released because of their ages, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Teen arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 15-year-old in Arkansas, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
LittleRockGeoff says... March 16, 2017 at 4:50 p.m.
I hope authorities charge the shooter as an adult. You play big-boy games, expect big-boy results. Keep the rest of us safe from those who obviously have no respect for human life.
( permalink | suggest removal )
caspertherat says... March 16, 2017 at 4:58 p.m.
And he was just starting to get his life together and his mama has no idea why he would be so unkind.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.