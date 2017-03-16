Teen arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 15-year-old in Arkansas, police say

A teenager has been arrested in the drive-by shooting that injured another teen in Pine Bluff on Wednesday, police said.

Two witnesses to the shooting told authorities that the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was walking with them shortly before 5 p.m. that day near Elm Street and West 17th Avenue.

As they continued walking south on the road, a tan car pulled up and a 16-year-old boy inside shot the 15-year-old, according to a Pine Bluff Police Department report.

The car, driven by a black male, then fled north on Elm Street, the witnesses told authorities.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim was found shot in the upper body on his right side and taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, the report noted.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Police said the shooter was arrested on a charge of first-degree battery around 10:35 p.m. in the 200 block of East 8th Avenue in Pine Bluff.

The identities of the victim and teen arrested have not been released because of their ages, police said.