Arkansan accused of assaulting woman, brandishing knife at her father

An Arkansas man is accused of assaulting a woman and later brandishing a knife at the woman’s father during a disturbance, according to authorities.

The Baxter County sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday that Steven Dewayne Howell, 41, of Mountain Home was arrested on several charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault.

Howell is also charged with assault on a family or household member, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct — all misdemeanors.

Authorities were called around 2 p.m. Wednesday to an address on Baxter County Road 202 in the area of Norfolk, which is about 13 miles southeast of Mountain Home.

A woman told deputies that Howell had assaulted her and chased her down the road. He then reportedly showed a knife "in an aggressive manner" and threatened to kill the woman's father when he later showed up.

The Norfolk Police Department responded at these scene and arrested Howell, who resisted arrest and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, the sheriff's office said.

Howell remained at the Baxter County jail as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of $15,000 bond, records show. He is set to appear March 23 in Baxter County Circuit Court.