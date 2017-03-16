United Way group names new board members

— The United Way of White County welcomed six new board members at its annual Bonnie Schaff Victory Luncheon on March 7.

“Bonnie was the first director [of the United Way of White County], and they named the luncheon after her,” said Pat Downs, executive director of the United Way of White County.

Downs said the event is sponsored yearly by Unity Health and is held in the Hubach Conference Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. in Searcy. Ray Montgomery, Unity Health President/CEO, gave the opening welcoming remarks, as well as the invocation.

“They are very generous to the United Way,” Downs said of Unity Health.

Outgoing United Way of White County President Glen Metheny spoke about the importance of thinking about the needs of others and how we all need to take advantage of each opportunity to help one another.

Downs said one of the greatest strengths of the United Way is how different people and organizations across the county come together for a positive cause like a United Way campaign.

“When they come together to work on the campaigns, it’s so interesting and so rewarding to watch the camaraderie between them,” Downs said. “That’s what really makes a difference in a campaign, when they all pull together for a common cause.”

Metheny also thanked the board members who were retiring for their service to the United Way. Those members were Julie Baker, Letain DeVore, Donna Rippey, Adam Hart, Bonnie Miller, Clay Simpson and Kieth Williams. Metheny then passed the gavel to the new president, Donny Grey.

In addition to recognizing the retiring board members, the new board members were introduced.

“We are so excited about our new members,” Downs said.

The new board members are as follows:

• Buck Gibson, city attorney for Searcy: Gibson attended the University of Arkansas Dale Bumpers College of Food, Agriculture and Life Science, where he received a degree, with honors, in domestic and international agricultural marketing. He earned his juris doctor degree, also with honors, from the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Gibson has practiced law in Searcy since 2001, and his practice emphasizes business and commercial matters, along with real estate, probate and related issues. He is married to DeAndra, a speech language pathologist, and helps raise their two children, Tate and Joseph.

• Donald Shull, CEO and founder of NorthStar EMS Inc.: NorthStar is a Searcy-based company that provides 911 emergency and nonemergency services to all of White County, southern Cleburne County and a small portion of Faulkner County. Founded in 2000, the company has 62 full-time employees and approximately 20 part-time employees. Shull is married to Stephanie, and they have five children and two grandchildren.

• L. Felipe Barahona, general manager for Wal-Mart Logistics: Barahona is based in Searcy. He received a Bachelor of Design degree from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in architecture design from Florida International University. Barahona is an active member of the Hispanic Latino Associate Resource Group and a local sponsor for Mi Futuro, a youth mentoring program for at-risk students sponsored by Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club. He is married to Kindann, and they have three children in college: Erika, Fernando and Alessandra.

• Jim Swensen: He grew up in Minnesota and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in industrial relations and industrial organizational psychology. He earned a master’s degree in industrial relations from the Curtis L. Carlson School of Management the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Swensen and his wife have two grown children, a son and a daughter. When not working, Swensen enjoys domestic and international travel, as well as attending various cooking schools around the globe.

• Orin P. Wilson, with Hamilton, Cherry, Spradlin & Mandrell, LTD: Wilson was raised in Monroe, Louisiana, and moved to Searcy with his family in 2015. Prior to joining the firm in 2012, he served in a variety of senior accounting and finance positions in industries such as lumber and building materials, telecommunications, technology and analytics. Wilson is the current president and chairman of the Arkansas Central Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants and a member of the Searcy Lion’s Club. He enjoys spending time with his family through Searcy youth athletic and other outdoor activities.

• Tom Martin, a pastoral minister for the Downtown Church of Christ: Martin transitioned to his current position in 2016 after serving as body life minister since 2006. Wilson found his calling working with and serving kids while a counselor at Camp Wyldewood in Searcy. That is also where he met DeeAnn, his partner in life and in ministry. They married in 1974 and have two daughters and four grandsons. The Martins helped start the youth group at the newly formed Cloverdale Church of Christ in 1976. They served there until 2006, when Tom joined the Downtown Church of Christ staff.

The United Way also introduced this year’s Albert R. Yarnell Spirit Award winner, CenterPoint Energy. Downs said the award is given to the company that has shown the most spirit.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean who raises more money,” Downs said. “It’s that they’ve shown the enthusiasm and the spirit for the United Way. CenterPoint Energy has had 100 percent participation for many, many years.”

The award was created by some of the founding fathers of the United Way of White County, including Albert R. Yarnell of Yarnell’s Ice Cream. Yarnell was on hand to present the award to CenterPoint Energy.

Downs said giving to the United Way of White County allows people to help others in many different ways because the group works with so many agencies, including the Child Safety Center, White County Domestic Violence Prevention and Rape Crisis Center, Special Olympics, Jacob’s Place and many other local agencies and groups. The United Way of White County helps 16 agencies in the county.

“When you contribute to the United Way, you are changing the lives of thousands and thousands of men, women and children throughout White County,” Downs said. “Our community and our county are so giving. We are grateful for their generosity. They always come through for us.”