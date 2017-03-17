Police: Driver in fatal North Little Rock bridge crash had been released from prison day before
North Little Rock police said a man released from prison Tuesday was driving a stolen pickup when he struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday on the Main Street bridge.
Police said John Fitzgerald Blanks, 53, drove a Ford F-150 the wrong way onto the northbound side of the bridge about 2:30 p.m. and struck Ricky Anderson, 52, of North Little Rock, as Anderson was riding a bicycle north. Blanks was thrown from the pickup when it crashed into a concrete barrier on the bridge.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The bridge was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Blanks was reportedly fleeing a collision with another motorist when he drove onto the bridge at a high rate of speed and struck Anderson.
Police reported late Thursday that the pickup Blanks was driving had been stolen in Star City. Department spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said Blanks, a felon, had been released from the Arkansas Department of Correction's Cummins Unit in Gould the day before the crash.
Dedrick said investigators believe Blanks stole the pickup and traveled to the area because he has family in Little Rock.
Court records show Blanks had a criminal history going back to 1996. He was convicted of robbery in June 2013 and sentenced to five years in prison.
Details on his release from prison were not immediately available Thursday.
JIMBOB47 says... March 17, 2017 at 6:38 a.m.
So..... maybe Blanks should NOT have been released? What was his sentence for and what length? You think he was one of those 'early-out' guys who was rehabilitated and released? All speculation of course, but I think the readers would want some facts behind this one.
BluffCityHog says... March 17, 2017 at 7:40 a.m.
I'm sure this was another early release dictated by the lack of prison beds, while our legislature debates allowing college kids to pack heat at frat parties and renaming the Clinton Airport. Note that he had a criminal history dating to 1996, with his most recent conviction in 2013. At a minimum, that deserves serving the full sentence, if not some more tacked on for habitual criminal status. He gets out early, steals a car the first day, and kills somebody, in circumstances where it wouldn't have mattered if someone on that bridge was carrying a BAR. So much for public safety being addressed with more lenient gun laws.
titleist10 says... March 17, 2017 at 9:04 a.m.
These people do not change-keep them on prison w/o parole-act like an animal be treated like an animal-make society safe for law abiding citizens
Kharma says... March 17, 2017 at 9:13 a.m.
What was it that überlib NoCrossNoCrown said about jumping to conclusions in a previous article on this incident. Apparently that was not the case huh?
At least Blanks is dead - good for the world, and taxpayer's pockets and general safety.
