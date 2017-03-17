Little Rock airport's 'Clinton' now stays under bill
Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field no longer would be required to change its name under pending legislation in the Arkansas Senate.
The sponsor, state Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, dropped the requirement from Senate Bill 430 in an amendment he filed Thursday.
"Mayor [Mark] Stodola and Little Rock can rest easy," Rapert said.
Under the bill, no municipal airport in Arkansas that is paid for "in whole or in part with public funds" can be named for a living person who was elected to federal, state, county or municipal office and received a salary for his service in the office. The amendment removed the provision requiring any commission of any affected airport to rename it by Jan. 1.
The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission changed the airport's name in 2012 to honor the Clintons' years of public service and their impact on the state.
-- Noel Oman
RBear says... March 17, 2017 at 7:29 a.m.
This was a stupid bill to start with. Had other states had such a bill, there would not be Reagan or Bush airports either. I wonder if he would have pushed such a bill if he were a senator in those states. I really wish Rapert would just either focus on the real business of the state or just go away. He's probably the least productive member of the Senate.
haphog says... March 17, 2017 at 8 a.m.
I would rather drive to Memphis or DFW than say I flew from hillbilly airport
jmg1232 says... March 17, 2017 at 8:40 a.m.
Given the extremely high cost of flights out of Little Rock, I'm not so sure it's an honor to have one's name on this airport.
