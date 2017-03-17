Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 17, 2017, 9:32 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Little Rock airport's 'Clinton' now stays under bill

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

former-president-bill-clinton-walks-on-stage-at-the-2013-dedication-of-the-bill-and-hillary-clinton-national-airport-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

Former President Bill Clinton walks on stage at the 2013 dedication of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field no longer would be required to change its name under pending legislation in the Arkansas Senate.

The sponsor, state Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, dropped the requirement from Senate Bill 430 in an amendment he filed Thursday.

"Mayor [Mark] Stodola and Little Rock can rest easy," Rapert said.

Under the bill, no municipal airport in Arkansas that is paid for "in whole or in part with public funds" can be named for a living person who was elected to federal, state, county or municipal office and received a salary for his service in the office. The amendment removed the provision requiring any commission of any affected airport to rename it by Jan. 1.

The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission changed the airport's name in 2012 to honor the Clintons' years of public service and their impact on the state.

-- Noel Oman

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock airport's 'Clinton' now stays under bill

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments

RBear says... March 17, 2017 at 7:29 a.m.

This was a stupid bill to start with. Had other states had such a bill, there would not be Reagan or Bush airports either. I wonder if he would have pushed such a bill if he were a senator in those states. I really wish Rapert would just either focus on the real business of the state or just go away. He's probably the least productive member of the Senate.

( | suggest removal )

haphog says... March 17, 2017 at 8 a.m.

I would rather drive to Memphis or DFW than say I flew from hillbilly airport

( | suggest removal )

jmg1232 says... March 17, 2017 at 8:40 a.m.

Given the extremely high cost of flights out of Little Rock, I'm not so sure it's an honor to have one's name on this airport.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online