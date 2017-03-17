Northside's Falleur has three special sophomores

Fort Smith Northside Coach Mike Falleur has sent cornerbacks to Minnesota and Oklahoma the past two seasons and he believes sophomore cornerback Elijah Tabut could be the next to go to the Division I level.

“He’ll have a chance to be that third corner in three years that goes Power Five,” Falleur said.

Kiondre Thomas inked with the Gophers in 2016 while Tre Norwood signed with the Sooners in February.

Falleur said Tabut, who’s 5-10 and 170 pounds, recorded 25 tackles, 2 pass breakups, an interception, a recovered fumble, for a touchdown in 8 games. He has overcome his inexperience in a short period of time.

“Elijah came in as a 10th grader and we didn't know a while lot about him,” Falleur said. “I was amazed at the man-to man skills he had. It was like watching a kid that had been out there playing for three years. Again, very intelligent, very goal driven. He doesn’t say a whole lot.”

The 2019 class in Arkansas has a chance to above average. The Hogs have extended three scholarship offers to in-state sophomore prospects.

Northside sophomore athlete Derrick “Deuce” Wise is considered one of the better sophomore prospects in the state.

“The only difference between him and Deuce, is Deuce has played more football,” said Falleur of Tabut. “This kid is going to be special too.”

Falleur is very high on sophomore offensive lineman Stevie Young’s ability.

“He started all 11 games for us as a sophomore,” Falleur said. “He’s 6-5 and 285-290 and he has a chance.. I’m talking about special.”

Young, who graded at 80 percent in the last five games of the season, has also played basketball, but now understands football is his future.

“He has great feet, he’s very physical,” Falleur said. “I’ve coached a lot of linemen and he has the chance to be as good as any I’ve ever coached.”

Falleur said Young could play on both sides of te ball.

“I think he could play either, but for us he’ll play both ways next year,” Falleur said.