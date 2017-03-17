Arkansas man claims $100,000 lottery prize from 'Lucky You' ticket on St. Patrick's Day

A Union County man claimed $100,000 on St. Patrick’s Day after buying a “Lucky You” ticket from a convenience store in El Dorado, according to a news release.

Nicholas Pagan of El Dorado paid $5 for the ticket at the Missile Mart at 1419 N. West Ave. in his hometown, the release said.

Pagan said he would use the money from the scratch-off ticket to become debt-free.

The Missile Mart will receive a 1 percent commission, or $1,000, from the sale, the release said.