Two police cruisers destroyed in fire; Arkansas State Police asked to investigate

Alexander police said two reserve patrol cars were destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

Chief Robert Burnett said it appeared that a mechanical problem ignited a Ford Crown Victoria at the Police Department. He said the fire had spread to another Crown Victoria by the time officers noticed the blaze about 5:15 a.m.

Burnett said a third patrol car would have burned if an officer hadn't driven it away from the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Radios and other equipment in the vehicles were destroyed.

Burnett said police had no reason to suspect the fire was set intentionally but had asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate.

"It's just one of those freak electrical mishaps," he said.

Alexander has about 2,800 residents and the Police Department is made up of seven full-time officers and 12 reserve officers.

Burnett said losing two decommissioned vehicles won't affect patrols.

