2 UA rape reports to yield no charges

FAYETTEVILLE -- No charges will be filed after a 17-year-old girl told police that she was raped in September at a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus dorm, Washington County prosecutor Matt Durrett said.

Durrett cited insufficient evidence as the reason his office declined to prosecute.

UA police said in October that the case involved an 18-year-old university student known to the girl, a Fayetteville High School student. She told police that she was raped at Humphreys Hall, a co-ed building with a 432-student capacity.

"We have to be able to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt, and there just wasn't evidence to show that in this particular case," Durrett said.

Durrett said prosecutors also declined to file a charge after university police in August received a report of an acquaintance rape at John A. White Engineering Hall. The rape was reported to have happened in May 2015, according to UA police. Durrett also cited insufficient evidence in declining to file a charge.

Another 2016 case, involving a rape reported to have occurred at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house, remains under review, Durrett said.

Metro on 03/18/2017