Operator denies animals mistreated at Gentry attraction

GENTRY -- Leon Wilmoth acknowledges the dead lion was his fault.

Wilmoth, the manager of Wild Wilderness Drive Through Safari, put a collar and leash on the 7-month-old male lion in February 2013, and then he got a call that took him away. When he returned to the enclosure, he found the young cat had jumped over a pipe and hanged itself.

"It made me sick. I take full responsibility for that. There was no intention of hurting that lion," Wilmoth said.

The death of the young cat was one of 68 instances in which the tourist attraction violated U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations from 2012 to 2016, according to a complaint the department filed in January.

[DOCUMENT: Read full USDA complaint against Wild Wilderness]

Thirteen of the items listed in the complaint concerned inadequate veterinary care, including a spider monkey that lost the tips of most of its fingers from frostbite, and a baboon that had chewed off its own injured tail. Inspections also found instances of overgrown hooves, expired medications and lame animals.

Wilmoth compared those injuries to the kind many people live with every day, adding that he plans to fight any penalties resulting from the complaint and the perception that Wild Wilderness intentionally mistreats animals.

"If you go into Gentry, does anyone have a cut finger? Or have they stepped on a nail a little bit, or has one of them got the flu? It's virtually the same thing out here, but it's our responsibility to take care of these animals. And they're painting the picture we do not take care of these animals," he said.

The Animal Welfare Institute, a Washington-based organization, is among those arguing that the latest complaint against the safari, in addition to a history of other violations and alleged violations, should cost the attraction its exhibitor license.

"The requirements under the federal Animal Welfare Act are minimum, modest requirements," said Cathy Liss, the institute's president. "So when an entity isn't able to meet those requirements, it sets off some alarm bells."

Liss said she's not aware of any other animal exhibitor that's been the target of three formal complaints by the Department of Agriculture.

"So this facility stands out for its apparent failure to comply with federal law," she said.

The January complaint cited inadequate veterinary care, failure to protect animals from the climate, and insufficient barriers between visitors and some dangerous animals among the problems identified during inspections.

The safari paid a $3,094 fine to resolve similar violations in 2008 and received an official warning in 2012 for violations of USDA regulations, according to the complaint.

Wilmoth said Wild Wilderness has addressed the issues in the latest complaint and continues to improve the property. During the most recent visit from a department inspector on Feb. 1, the only problem found was dirty water bowls in some of the enclosures for large cats, according to a copy of the inspection report.

Wilmoth said he's not worried about the possibility of losing the exhibitor's license.

"If they shut us down, what are they going to do with all of these animals?" he said. "The only reason we have a USDA license is because we're open to the public. If you're not open to the public, you don't need no USDA license."

Benton County has no regulatory authority over the operations of Wild Wilderness, a county official said Wednesday.

John Sudduth, the county's general services administrator, who oversees the Planning Department, said the business predates the county's planning regulations and there is nothing the county can do to regulate it. The planning staff has found no state laws or regulations governing the operation, he said.

Wild Wilderness' story

The 400-acre attraction is home to more than 800 animals, many of them exotic. A drive through the property offers tigers, water buffalo, emus, hippos, camels and numerous other species. A separate walk-through area and petting zoo includes giraffes, snakes, monkeys, pigs and goats.

A 2014 article published by USA Today listed Wild Wilderness as the fourth-best animal safari in the country, calling it a "must see" for those visiting Arkansas.

The parking lot was nearly full Wednesday, one day after word of the Department of Agriculture's complaint became public. Many of the visitors were children from Oklahoma who were on spring break.

The park is a family enterprise, which traces its origins to the 1960s, when Wilmoth's father, Ross Wilmoth, obtained his first three buffalo. His collection of animals slowly grew. The family began charging admission around 1975.

Ross Wilmoth died in 2005, but the family decided to keep the operation going. About two years ago, admission rates were increased to $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 12.

"We don't make much money. We make ends meet, but we stimulate the economy unreal," Wilmoth said. "Every penny we make goes right back into the animals or the facility. We do it because we love it. We're born into it."

He also noted the operation's efforts to breed endangered species, something many zoos don't do, he said.

Wilmoth acknowledged it's a challenge to meet the needs of so many animals, but he expressed exasperation over what he sees as increasingly stringent government regulations and department inspectors who "can be real nice, or they can be jerks."

The operation spends "a lot of money" complying with the department's regulations, he said.

Wild Wilderness uses veterinarians from Siloam Springs who are on site at least twice a week, he said.

Wilmoth insisted the attraction has fixed every issue the department has identified, and at great expense.

"And these people are painting it like, every day we go out here and kill a lion or cut the toes off something. That is not the case," he said.

What's next

The safari is expected to file an answer to the USDA complaint with the department's Office of the Hearing Clerk. Failure to do so "shall constitute an admission of all the material allegations of this amended complaint," according to the complaint.

An administrative law judge will hear the case and determine what, if any, action should be taken, said Tanya Espinosa, a spokesman with the department.

"It's still going through the process at this point," Espinosa said. She couldn't provide a time frame for when the process might be completed.

The items outlined in the most recent complaint against Wild Wilderness go back as far as 2012. That's because investigations take time, Espinosa said.

"We may have started an investigation, and something else may have occurred, and we combined investigations," Espinosa said. "Investigations take time because we want to be as thorough as possible."

Even if all issues of noncompliance have been resolved, an animal exhibitor can still be assessed penalties, Espinosa said.

"It's fantastic when facilities correct the noncompliances, but the fact there were noncompliances to begin with is still an issue, especially if they were grievous noncompliances, like animal injuries or animals that didn't receive veterinary care. Those are issues of particular concern," she said.

Wild Wilderness has hired attorney Kurtis Reeg to represent it, Wilmoth said. Reeg, who works for the Goldberg Segalla law firm in St. Louis, didn't return a message seeking comment last week.

Picking sides

The safari has gained some outside support in its conflict with the USDA.

The Cavalry Group, based in Grover, Mo., is an organization that describes itself as an advocate for animal owners and animal-related businesses, according to its website. Mindy Patterson, the group's president, issued a statement last week defending Wild Wilderness.

"The challenge is that well-funded radical animal rights groups that know little, if anything, about the care of animals use misleading statements and false accusations about USDA inspection reports taken out of context, which serves as nothing more than a fundraiser for their deceptively named organizations which frequently use emotionally based, unscientific propaganda to destroy legal businesses which do not align with their 'animal rights' ideology," the statement read.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is a group that has targeted Wild Wilderness, identifying it as one of 17 "roadside zoos" across the country that "exploit animals," according to an article posted on the organization's website.

"Wild Wilderness Drive Through Safari is a living hell for the animals imprisoned there," the article states. It goes on to list some of the same accusations listed in the Department of Agriculture's complaint.

Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation director of captive animal law enforcement, said Friday that the department's complaint comes as "no surprise."

"The USDA should revoke this hellhole's license, and the animals should be retired to reputable sanctuaries, where they'll finally receive the care that they deserve," Peet said.

But others see the safari as an important part of its small Northwest Arkansas community.

Janie Parks, director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, said Wild Wilderness draws "tens of thousands" of visitors per year from all over the country to the Benton County town of just over 3,100 people. The safari is a chamber member.

"They're a vital part of our community," Parks said. "Their family has been involved in the community through several generations. They do a wonderful job out there."

And if the safari were forced out of business?

"It would be devastating to the city," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Sissom of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 03/19/2017