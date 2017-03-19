Outdoors Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com

MARCH

23 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Little Rock. (501) 412-6259

25 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission headquarters, 2 Natural Resources Drive, Little Rock. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Register at register-ed.com

25 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Batesville. (870) 307-3802

25 Governor Conway Days Bass Classic tournament, Lake Erling, Bradley. (870) 894-3534

30 Wheatley chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

30 Largemouths and Longbeards hunting and fishing seminar. Guest speakers Stephen Browning, Hunter Baughman and George Hart. Fellowship Bible Church, 1401 Kirk Road, Little Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m. fellowshiponline.com/ events

APRIL

1 Safari Club International banquet. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Doors open at 4 p.m. Jim Lee (501) 472-1376 or sci-ar.com

1 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Sheridan. (870) 917-8282

6 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Arkadelphia. (870) 918-4952

6 University of Central Arkansas chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Knights of Columbus Hall. Will Glenn (501) 303-0555 or billyg3196@yahoo.com

7 Howard/Pike County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

7 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Melbourne. (870) 368-4466