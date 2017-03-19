NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com
MARCH
23 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Little Rock. (501) 412-6259
25 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission headquarters, 2 Natural Resources Drive, Little Rock. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Register at register-ed.com
25 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Batesville. (870) 307-3802
25 Governor Conway Days Bass Classic tournament, Lake Erling, Bradley. (870) 894-3534
30 Wheatley chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com
30 Largemouths and Longbeards hunting and fishing seminar. Guest speakers Stephen Browning, Hunter Baughman and George Hart. Fellowship Bible Church, 1401 Kirk Road, Little Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m. fellowshiponline.com/ events
APRIL
1 Safari Club International banquet. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Doors open at 4 p.m. Jim Lee (501) 472-1376 or sci-ar.com
1 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Sheridan. (870) 917-8282
6 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Arkadelphia. (870) 918-4952
6 University of Central Arkansas chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Knights of Columbus Hall. Will Glenn (501) 303-0555 or billyg3196@yahoo.com
7 Howard/Pike County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
7 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Melbourne. (870) 368-4466
Print Headline: Calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Outdoors Calendar
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.