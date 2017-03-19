Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

FIRST POST — 1:30 P.M.

LEE’S LOCK Chantmeupbaby in the ninth BEST BET Mr Ark in the third LONG SHOT Ellie Girl in the second SATURDAY’S RESULTS 4-11 (36.4 percent) MEET 102-364 (28.1 percent) educated guess things to like plenty to like confident choice

1 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $15,000 RENVYLE** rallied behind a moderate pace after a troubled start in a deceptive fifth-place sprint race. He is bred top and bottom to improve at two-turn distances. AWESOM CHAMP was beaten less than 1 length when stretching out for the first time this season, and he drew an advantageous post. ZIMMERMAN has recorded three runner-up finishes at the meeting and is back in for $15,000 after being overmatched.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Renvyle Kennedy Hobby 4-1 1 Awesom Champ Cannon Compton 7-2 3 Zimmerman Contreras Roberts 3-1 10 Safe Passage Thompson Compton 15-1 8 Avail Ekati Birzer Ackerman 9-2 6 Valen Forever Canchari Broberg 6-1 7 Hip to Be Don Eramia Hartman 12-1 9 Delta Chance Parker Puhl 10-1 2 Dancing Cat Trick Corbett Durham 20-1 5 Scarlet Wine Franco Jayaraman 30-1

2 Purse $23,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000 ELLIE GIRL** was forwardly placed in a fourth-place sprint return from a fourmonth layoff. She is significantly better at route distances and she drew a favorable post position. BLUEBERRY SHINE was a clear maiden winner just two races back, and she is dropping in price after being overmatched. ADDY’S FLOWERS raced close to the lead in an improved second-place finish at this condition, and she is likely improved in her third start after vacation time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Ellie Girl Pompell Mullins 10-1 12 Blueberry Shine Hill McPeek 3-1 5 Addy’s Flowers Eramia Loy 6-1 6 Live Like Jay Kennedy Kordenbrock 8-1 11 Delilah Canchari Catalano 9-2 10 Lilac Wine Santana Richard 10-1 9 Bosses Money Court Fires 8-1 2 Kelly Belly Kid Vazquez Villafranco 10-1 3 Tiz a Lady Now Roman Chleborad 15-1 7 Cape Diva Emigh Von Hemel 12-1 4 G P’s Girl Contreras Manley 20-1 8 Whitebutton St Julien Stuart 20-1

3 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-yearolds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000 MR ARK*** is taking a drop in class following a competitive third-place finish. He likely needed the race following vacation time and is a consistent sprinter. SHOE MONEY followed a career debut victory with a second-place finish at this condition. He possesses early speed and receives a break in the weights with an apprentice rider aboard. EXPLOSIVE LAKE may be the speed of the speed and the class dropper switches to a leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Mr Ark Loveberry Milligan 5-2 8 Shoe Money ACourt Fires 4-1 2 Explosive Lake Franco Jayaraman 7-2 1 Cannington Santana Moquett 9-2 9 Prospector Fever Quinonez Shumake 6-1 4 Tipsy Suspect Birzer Roberts 10-1 3 Leslie’s Boy De La Cruz Martin 12-1 6 Sammy Boy St Julien Morse 15-1 7 Ms. D’s Last Storm Rodriguez Whited 30-1

4 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 3-yearolds and up, claiming $7,500 FIRST THOUGHT** weakened inside the final furlong after contesting the pace in a stronger optional claiming race, and he figures to take this field wire-to-wire if he holds form. SLEEEPWALKER forced or set the pace in consecutive in-the-money finishes at Santa Anita. He has moved into a high percentage stable and is likely to go favored. BRACIGLIANO finished third in an open claiming sprint and should appreciate a drop into a conditioned-claimer.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 First Thought Canchari Contreras 5-1 9 Sleepwalker Franco Diodoro 5-2 12 Bracigliano Felix Mason 9-2 5 Senor Grits Contreras Asmussen 8-1 1 Storm Haze Cannon Hartman 8-1 3 Eerily Rodriguez Young 8-1 14 Strut N Swagger Loveberry Young 8-1 8 Backlash Birzer Van Berg 15-1 13 Shestoyoungforubro Perez Martinez 10-1 6 Bruvver Max Loveberry Caldwell 20-1 4 He Is a Roadster St Julien Hellman 20-1 7 The Third Ace Thompson Riecken 20-1 10 Scott Man Court Shorter 15-1 11 Jebadiah Roman Chleborad 20-1

5 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming SISTER KAN*** was narrowly defeated while 7-lengths clear of third. She easily owns the fastest Beyer figures and figures to work out an ideal trip behind a fast pace. GIRLS KNOW BEST is a quick and talented filly who is running for a claiming price for the first time, and she may have needed her local debut following a four-month layoff. TOO MUCH TO BEAR was pressured on the lead and gave way grudgingly when third in the Two Altazano at Houston. Her speed and pace figures fit well in this group of fillies.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Sister Kan Santana Mason 2-1 1 Girls Know Best Laviolette Von Hemel 9-2 5 Too Much to Bear Canchari Morse 3-1 2 Plum Gorgeous Vazquez Villafranco 6-1 6 Enterprise Value Eramia Stall 8-1 3 Lookforasmile Rocco Domenosky 12-1 8 Okbyecya Cannon Moquett 12-1 9 Patriotic Endeavor Clawson Ritchey 20-1 4 Line of Grace Franco Robertson 15-1

6 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500 SHUT THE GATE** has won three of her last six races in an every-other-race fashion, and if the trend continues she’ll be in the winner’s circle again today. INDY BREEZE defeated $16,000 rivals only two races back at Churchill, and the older class-mare is dropping to the lowest claiming price of her career. DUSTEM CAROLINA has the distinction of finishing second in four consecutive trips to the post, and she has been able to produce her best race regardless of pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Shut the Gate Perez Hartman 3-1 9 Indy Breeze Clawson Vance 4-1 5 Dustem Carolina Marquez Ortiz 5-1 8 Pocketfullofgreen De La Cruz Cristel 12-1 11 Wildwood Kantharos Emigh Becker 8-1 6 Vocalist Canchari Martin 10-1 4 Includere Santana Caldwell 12-1 1 Jury Wise Contreras Hartman 10-1 2 Daddy’s Memory Loveberry Robertson 10-1 7 Realta Ean Felix Jansen 20-1 3 Gingermore Vazquez Richard 20-1

7 Purse $83,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming KING OF NEW YORK** is an Oaklawn Park horse-for-course who ships from Houston on the heels of a one-paced effort in a $100,00 stakes. He drew an inside post and picks up a leading jockey. TAKETOTHESTREETS has crossed the wire first in three of his last five races, and his speed always has him positioned to win. GOATS TOWN earned the field’s fastest last-race Beyer figure when fourth best in the Razorback, and he is switching to a top rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 King of New York Franco Diodoro 5-2 5 Taketothestreets Hill Gorder 4-1 3 Goats Town Vazquez Lukas 3-1 8 Allidoisdreamofyou Clawson Ortiz 12-1 6 Decorated Soldier Santana Pletcher 4-1 7 Cutacorner Stevens Van Berg 12-1 4 Snickerboxer Roman Villafranco 15-1 9 Pinson Canchari Morse 10-1 1 Racer Court Martin 20-1

8 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming CHANTELINE*** is a two-time beaten favorite this season who suffered a narrow defeat in her most recent. The stakesplaced filly is the controlling speed and may make amends. STEEL CUT may be more talented at route distances, but she is a multiple stakes winner and a winner of 4 of 9 at Oaklawn. DURANGO hit the finish line less than 1 length behind the top selection and is switching from an apprentice to a leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Chanteline Contreras Asmussen 3-1 5 Steel Cut Landeros Hawley 9-5 3 Durango Santana Morse 4-1 2 Super Saks Canchari Lukas 9-2 7 Hailstorm Slew Quinonez Trout 8-1 6 Dandy Gal Emigh Becker 12-1 1 Maziette Hill Gorder 10-1

9 Purse $29,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter allowance CHANTMEUPBABY**** overcame a slow start in a fast-closing second-place finish. He is taking a slight class drop and seems to hold a clear talent edge. J P OF GALILEE defeated state-bred maidens by 4-widening lengths, and he is a proven two-turn runner with a favorable post. DOTHEBESTYOUCAN finished with energy in a useful sprint tune-up. He broke his maiden around two turns last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Cantmeupbaby Johnson Hartlage 5-2 1 J P of Galilee Landeros Hornsby 7-2 9 Dothebestyoucan Kennedy Rowland 5-1 3 October Sky De La Cruz Martin 4-1 10 Light Bound Bid Eramia Loy 8-1 4 Mr. Atomic Quinonez Cline 10-1 5 Gone Preachin Pompell Gonzalez 15-1 6 Promising Shoes Loveberry Sheets 12-1 8 Late Act Here Canchari Martin 20-1 7 Little Bird Thompson Hornsby 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The 50-cent Pick-3 beginning in the second race starts with a competitive full field and several need to be used. The third race may have a single in Mr Ark, but if not, probably three need to be put on the ticket. The fourth race drew another full field and once again a big number can be produced. Chantmeupbaby is a good horse to put on top in a ninth-race trifecta, and going five-deep in the two hole and three-to-five deep in the three hole may get the job done.