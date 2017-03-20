Authorities identify 2 Arkansans ejected from stolen car in chase; both still hospitalized

Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 20, 2017, 2:05 p.m.

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:44 p.m.

arkansas-democrat-gazettebenjamin-krain-31417-lonoke-county-sheriff-department-and-state-police-investigate-and-accident-in-north-little-rock-that-injured-two-people-after-they-were-ejected-from-a-stolen-vehicle-during-a-high-speed-chase-the-driver-refused-to-pull-over-for-a-lonoke-county-sheriffs-office-deputy-during-a-traffic-vilation-in-cabot-around-1230-tuesday-and-led-several-other-law-enforcement-vehicles-on-a-pursuit-until-it-hit-a-tree-while-exiting-interstate-40-westbound-at-highway-167-the-driver-who-had-multiple-warrants-out-for-his-arrest-and-the-passenger-were-seriously-injured-after-being-ejected

PHOTO BY BENJAMIN KRAIN

Click here for larger versions
Photos by Emma Pettit

Authorities have identified two Arkansans who were hospitalized after they fled police, crashed a stolen car and were thrown from the vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Alexa Miller, 21, of Conway and Cody Richards, 27, of North Little Rock are both still hospitalized nearly a week after the pair wrecked a stolen black 2009 Pontiac G6, Lonoke County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Matt Edwards said.

A Lonoke County deputy attempted to pull over the Pontiac in Cabot for a traffic violation around 12:30 p.m., but the driver refused to stop, Arkansas Online previously reported. Eventually, authorities pursued the car onto westbound Interstate 40, where the Pontiac took an exit onto northbound U.S. 167, officials said.

While exiting the interstate, the driver of the Pontiac lost control and struck a tree, and Miller and Richards were ejected from the vehicle, police said. They were taken to separate hospitals, where they remained Monday morning, Edwards said. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The sheriff's office issued warrants for Richards' arrest on charges of fleeing, two counts of theft by receiving and aggravated assault. A warrant was issued for Miller's arrest on two counts of theft by receiving.

Stolen merchandise was found inside the Pontiac, Edwards noted.

