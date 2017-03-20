Central Arkansas man arrested after leading officers on vehicle, foot chase, police say

A Jacksonville man was arrested in North Little Rock early Sunday after he fled from a traffic stop and led them on a car chase, police say.

Authorities said they tried to stop a brown 1983 Oldsmobile Delta 88 traveling east on Wright Avenue around 1:30 a.m. because it matched the description of a stolen vehicle.

Instead of stopping, Jalon Ware, 20, led officers on a chase east on Interstate 630 to I-30 west into North Little Rock, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said the vehicle stopped in the 4600 block of Roundtop Drive in North Little Rock, where the 20-year-old got out and ran. Ware tripped and fell in the backyard a home in the 400 block of Wayne Street, where officers arrested him, the report said.

Police said Ware threw a stolen gun into a puddle nearby, from which officers retrieved it, according to a report.

Ware was charged with theft by receiving and fleeing from his encounter with Little Rock police, according to the Pulaski County jail roster. He also received several charges from the Jacksonville Police Department, including fleeing, failure to stop or yield, driving off of pavement, reckless driving and failure to dim headlights, according to the database.

A March 27 court date has been scheduled.