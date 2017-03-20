COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

March 22

Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — The next Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee meetings, which are open to the public, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 1 of the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane. All are encouraged to attend and take part in implementing the city’s five-year growth strategy. The active committees are Quality of Life and Place, Economic Development, Tourism Development, Education and Workforce, Marketing and Branding, and Funding and Finance. To volunteer for a committee, email director@heber-springs.com.

March 23 – March 25

Harding University One-Act Festival

SEARCY — The Harding University Department of Theatre will present its annual one-act festival, Seasons of Life, at 7 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday and March 30 to April 1 in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center. The festival features nine one-act plays directed by eight students as part of a degree requirement for theater majors. Britt Lynn, professor of theater, said the student directors work for most of the school year to create the festival — choosing the theme, selecting scripts, casting and producing each play. Tickets are $10. For tickets or more information, go to www.hardingtickets.com.

March 24 – March 26

Arkansas Run for the Fallen

BEEBE — The sixth annual Arkansas Run for the Fallen, a 146-mile run to honor every Arkansas service member who has died while serving on active duty since Sept. 11, 2001, will take place Friday through March 26. The public is invited to join members of the core team for the final 5K. For more information, visit www.arkansasrunforthefallen.org.

March 25

Arkansas Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament

DRASCO — The Arkansas Dream Center of Cleburne County will host its third annual Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Dream Center’s community service programs, at the Tannenbaum Golf Course, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per person, with teams flighted after play. The entry fee includes a cart and the green fee. Lunch will be served. There will be prizes for each flight and closest to the hole. For more information or to sign up for the tournament, call (501) 529-8913 or email littleredriver@gmail.com.

ONGOING

Free Well-Child Health Clinics

SEARCY — The Harding University Carr College of Nursing will provide free well-child health clinics from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 6 in the Swaid Center for Health Sciences at Harding. Free health screenings, including a complete checkup, vision and hearing screenings, and a routine urine test, are offered for area children ages 2 to 8 years old. Ninety-minute appointments can be scheduled by calling (501) 279-4475.

Tom Smith Memorial Scholarship

MELBOURNE — The family of Tom W. Smith has partnered with Ozarka College to offer a $500 memorial scholarship to a 2017 Izard County high school graduate who will attend Ozarka College. Tom graduated from Melbourne High School in 1980 and from Arkansas State University in 1984. He was an entrepreneur — a homebuilder, a real estate developer and a pilot. Applicants from all programs of study will be considered. For more information, contact Suellen Davidson, director of advancement, at (870) 368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu.

Rick VanHook Art Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the artworks of Rick VanHook in an exhibit through March 28 in ASU’s England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. VanHook, a lifelong resident of Searcy, is a modern abstract artist who uses shapes and vibrant colors in his art. The gallery has free admission and is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the gallery at (501) 882-4495. For more information about VanHook’s artwork, visit www.vanhookart.com.

Lenten Lunches

HORSESHOE BEND — Each Wednesday of Lent, Faith Presbyterian Church, Fourth and Church streets, will host a speaker and serve soup and sandwiches from noon to 1 p.m. There is no charge, but donations are appreciated and will be used to provide assistance to local residents. For more information, call the church at (870) 670-4103.

Microsoft Excel Training

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community and Technical Education Department and Rhonda Williams Byrd will continue their series of one-day workshops in Microsoft Excel. Level 2, on March 28, will cover large workbooks with multiple worksheets, 3-D formulas and more. Level 3, on April 11, will cover how to use Excel for a variety of problem-solving tasks. Both classes will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 222 of the UACCB Main Campus building. The cost is $69 each. For more information or to register, email communityed@uaccb.edu or call (870) 612-2082.

UACCB Foundation Scholarship Applications

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for summer 2017 and fall 2017/spring 2018 semesters. Applications are available at www.uaccb.edu/foundation/scholarships. The deadline to apply is April 1 for summer scholarships and July 1 for fall/spring scholarships. Students must submit a completed application and a 500-word essay or a 2- to 2 1/2-minute video essay. For more information, contact Tina Paul at tina.paul@uaccb.edu or (870) 612-2017.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Trivia Game Night

BATESVILLE — The Humane Society of Independence County will host its annual Trivia Game Night fundraiser April 1 at Fellowship Bible Church, 276 E. Main St. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the trivia will start at 6, with games and activities between trivia rounds for extra points and prizes.The registration fee is $15 per person and includes a chili supper and beverages. Bake-sale items and coffee will be available for purchase. There will also be a Table Decoration Contest with contestants bringing their own decorations for an 8-foot banquet table. For a registration form or more information, call Becky Bachman at (870) 698-1097.

ACT Math Prep Course

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community and Technical Education Department will offer a math preparatory class that investigates strategies that enable students to achieve high scores on the math portion of the ACT Exam. The class, taught by Greg Fulton, a math educator with 36 years of experience, will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 1 in Room 926 of the UACCB Nursing Allied Health Building. The registration fee is $30, and preregistration is required. For more information or to register, email communityed@uaccb.edu or call (870) 612-2082.

Introduction to Art Courses

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Ozarka College in Mountain View will host Continuing Education Introduction to Art courses, beginning April 3. These four-week courses will be taught by Leah Balowski on Mondays and Wednesdays, with a choice of sessions: 9 a.m. to noon or 12:30-3:30 p.m. The course will present a hands-on approach to the fundamental media, techniques and concepts of making art. The tuition is $35 per student or $30 for ages 60 and older. Preregistration is required. To enroll, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

Flea Market and Communitywide Yard Sale

SALEM — The 14th annual Spring Fairgrounds Flea Market and Salem Chamber of Commerce Communitywide Yard Sale will take place April 8 in Salem. Vendor space is still available for the flea market. Admission and parking are free at the flea market, located at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, 124 Arena Lane. Maps for the yard sales will be available at area businesses and at the flea market. For more information or to reserve outside booth space, call (870) 895-5565 or email fultoncountyfair1@gmail.com. Vendor applications are available online, and the rental fee can be paid online at www.fultoncountyfair.org.

Communitywide Swap Meet

HIGHLAND — Vendors are needed for the second annual communitywide Swap Meet from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the A.L. Hutson Center. Inside and outside spaces are available for $25 each. Booths can be set up, or items can be sold from the back of cars, trucks or trailers. For more information, call Pat or Kari at Curves Spring River Area at (870) 856-6010.

Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament

HEBER SPRINGS — The Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament will take place April 22 at the Mossy Bluff Disc Golf Course. The entry fee is $40 for a team of two players. Each player will receive a free disc, snacks and a chance to win door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information or to preregister, call Derek at (501) 206-8425.

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. Entries may be brought in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25. For more information, call Gerri Shipley at (501) 206-8965.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25 or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

