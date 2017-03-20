Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 20, 2017, 2:08 p.m.

Louisville's Balado formally introduced as Arkansas State head coach

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:34 p.m.

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2013, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino, left, talks to his assistants Mike Balado, center, and Kevin Keatts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Louisville, Ky. Former Louisville assistant Kevin Keatts is getting ready to take on Duke in the NCAA Tournament again. This time he’s doing it as the head coach of UNC Wilmington while Rick Pitino and the Cardinals watch the action from Louisville. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

JONESBORO — Louisville assistant Mike Balado has been formally introduced as the new head coach at Arkansas State.

Balado was introduced Monday by athletic director Terry Mohajir during a campus news conference.

Balado spent the past four seasons as an assistant at Louisville, whose season ended Sunday with a 73-69 loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. He succeeds Grant McCasland, who resigned to coach North Texas. McCasland finished with a 20-12 record in his only season at Arkansas State.

Balado and Mohajir worked together at Florida Atlantic, where Balado was an assistant from 2005-08.

