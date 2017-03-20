Louisville's Balado formally introduced as Arkansas State head coach

JONESBORO — Louisville assistant Mike Balado has been formally introduced as the new head coach at Arkansas State.

Balado was introduced Monday by athletic director Terry Mohajir during a campus news conference.

Balado spent the past four seasons as an assistant at Louisville, whose season ended Sunday with a 73-69 loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. He succeeds Grant McCasland, who resigned to coach North Texas. McCasland finished with a 20-12 record in his only season at Arkansas State.

Balado and Mohajir worked together at Florida Atlantic, where Balado was an assistant from 2005-08.