Home / Latest News /
Louisville's Balado formally introduced as Arkansas State head coach
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:34 p.m.
JONESBORO — Louisville assistant Mike Balado has been formally introduced as the new head coach at Arkansas State.
Balado was introduced Monday by athletic director Terry Mohajir during a campus news conference.
Balado spent the past four seasons as an assistant at Louisville, whose season ended Sunday with a 73-69 loss to Michigan in the NCAA Tournament. He succeeds Grant McCasland, who resigned to coach North Texas. McCasland finished with a 20-12 record in his only season at Arkansas State.
Balado and Mohajir worked together at Florida Atlantic, where Balado was an assistant from 2005-08.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Louisville's Balado formally introduced as Arkansas State head coach
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.