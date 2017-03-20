North Little Rock police: Boy, 8, shot multiple times with BB gun by man in van

An 8-year-old boy was shot multiple times with a BB gun by a man who drove by in a van and opened fire Saturday afternoon in North Little Rock, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which was said to occur about 4:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Mills Street.

The victim's older brother told investigators that a man the siblings didn't know drove up, said "wassup man," and then "began shooting at them while they were riding their bikes," according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The 8-year-old was hit in his right elbow and right calf. The report described the injuries as appearing to be minor. The boy's mother told police she would take him to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for treatment.

