Police in Arkansas investigating homicide after body found in middle of road
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:53 a.m.
Pine Bluff police are investigating after a body was found in the middle of the road Sunday night, officials said.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Myrtle Street and 6th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after getting a call there was a body in the street, spokesman officer Roy Gober said in a news release.
Police reportedly found the body of 29-year-old Jordan Deshawn Turner. Turner was dead when police arrived on the scene, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (870) 730-2090.
