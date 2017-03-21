WATCH: North Little Rock teen advances to next round of competition on 'The Voice'

North Little Rock native Quizz Swanigan, the youngest contestant to appear on NBC’s The Voice, has advanced to the next round of the singing competition.

On Monday night’s episode, 13-year-old Quizz battled it out with fellow contestant Felicia Temple before learning that he’d move forward to the knockout round.

That round of the competition will air starting April 3 on NBC.

The two, who competed for a spot on Alicia Keys’ team, performed a rendition of “Titanium” by David Guetta and Sia.

After the performance, Keys chose Quizz as the winner of the battle. Judge Blake Shelton used a steal to save Temple from elimination.

Keys noted in her post-performance remarks that Quizz has “a lot of experience even at such a young age” and said the teen has “vocal prowess.”

“Your voice is already in such an incredible place and you’re only going to go farther,” the judge said.

Quizz moved from central Arkansas to Los Angeles three years ago to pursue a career in music.

“I’m just so grateful that all of this hard work has paid off,” Quizz said.

The Voice airs at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.