Food: Last call for soup
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:01 a.m.
Spring has officially sprung. And soon the weather will be so warm that few of us will have soup on our minds when it comes to dinner. So before grilling and salads take over, Kelly Brant answers two recent soup requests — Smoked Sausage and White Bean Soup and Lavender-Carrot Soup — in Idea Alley.
For the recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.
